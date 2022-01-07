Cold air sticks around Saturday, before showers push in for Sunday. Most of the rain will arrive after lunchtime.
Sunny for Saturday, though chilly! Highs reach the low to mid-40s, with clouds moving in toward the evening.
Sunday will start dry with clouds building in, followed by showers late in the day. Highs stay warm enough in the low 50s that no winter weather is expected.
Skies clear for late Sunday night into Monday, and another cold front will be poised to cool things down. Monday will be in the 50s while Tuesday will drop to the 30s and 40s. The overnights will get bitter cold again Monday night with teens for the mountains and twenties in the Upstate.
