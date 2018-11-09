GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After a soggy Friday, colder air settles in for the weekend. Luckily there will be plenty of sunshine to help dry things out and lift spirits!
Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs reaching the low 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains on Saturday. Saturday night will bring an area-wide freeze! Lows will drop to around 31 for the Upstate and 26 in the mountains. Be sure to protect your sensitive outdoor plants and make sure the pets can get warm!
Sunday is looking sunny and cool, just like Saturday. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the mountains to low 50s in the Upstate.
Rain is back for Monday, with the best chance coming Monday evening into midday Tuesday. Once the rain moves out, the unseasonably cold air will stick around! Another freeze area-wide is possible by Wednesday night, along with a few mountain flurries.
