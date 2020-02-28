Pleasant weekend weather is in store, but it will definitely be chilly through the day on Saturday. Warmer temps are on the way Sunday and next week, along with the threat for rain.
Temperatures drop into the 20s Friday night, then struggle to warm through the day on Saturday! Expect highs near 50 in the Upstate and only up to 39 in the mountains.
If you are voting in the democratic primary, you’ll encounter very chilly temps through the day, but the sun will be out and you don’t have to worry about getting soaked if you have to stand outside in any lines.
Sunday is looking milder with temps ranging from 55-60 area-wide!
A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, then our next good rain chance arrives on Wednesday of next week. This could bring some heavy downpours and possible strong storms.
