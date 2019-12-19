Colder than normal weather settles in for the rest of this week and part of the weekend. Rain could impact your holiday travel into Monday and Tuesday.
With lots of sun today, highs reach the mid 40s to lower 50s - very similar to Wednesday but with less of a breeze! Low temperatures tonight once again reach near or below-freezing levels - in the middle 20s to lower 30s.
A few clouds will pop in on Friday with highs staying near normal for this time of year in the low to mid-50s. Saturday is looking mostly cloudy and still pretty chilly with highs again in the low to mid-50s. Rain pushes in throughout the day on Sunday, but the amount and how long it will last is still uncertain. It's possible the rain could wrap up late Sunday night, but one of our computer models holds the rain in place for most of Sunday night into Monday.
Conditions clear up in time for sunny and mild temps on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Highs will warm into the mid 60s for the Upstate and near 60 for the mountains, which is about 6-8 degrees above normal for this time of year.
