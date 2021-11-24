Full sunshine brings highs to the low to mid-50s today, but these temperatures are more like mid-January conditions, so bundle up! Tonight, lows drop to near freezing and below.
Thanksgiving starts sunny, but clouds work in later in the afternoon and evening. Highs warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s, feeling comfortable! Thanksgiving night will usher in a few light showers for the Upstate, and a wintry mix across the mountains. The system moves out fast, so that skies will clear quickly on Friday with chillier temps back in the 40s and 50s.
The weekend looks sunny and chilly with highs in the 50s, though Sunday warms to near 60. Lows will once again drop to near freezing so bundle up for anything outdoors.
