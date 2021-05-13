Friday will be a gorgeous day with full sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, so pretty classic for May! Temps will slowly warm up into this weekend.
By Saturday, expect highs to get back to the mid 70s for the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains with ample sunshine. Our nights will remain a bit cool in the 40s and 50s, so you may need a light jacket for both Saturday and Sunday morning.
By late Sunday it will be a good bit warmer, with highs approaching 80 for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains.
Our next rain chance will come on Tuesday.
