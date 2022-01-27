Today will be mostly sunny, with some clouds late in the day. Highs will be close to normal in the 40s area-wide. Overnight, we're looking at increasing clouds, and lows in the 30s, with some 20s in the mountains.
A system moves in on Friday that will keep us cloudy, with mountain snow developing in the afternoon. Evening will bring some showers for the Upstate and the potential for a few flakes late Friday night. Light accumulations of snow are possible for areas near Gaffney, Union and Newberry. Bigger totals are possible in the mountains at 1-3". Highs Friday will be near 50 in the Upstate, and 40s in the mountains.
We’ll be monitoring trends closely and keep you posted. The weekend is looking dry and cold with highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s, but feel much colder with the wind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.