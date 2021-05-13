Happy Thursday! After soaking rain yesterday, today will clear out a little bit but we will hold onto that chill in the air with below average temperatures. We break down the forecast below.
A mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures reaching the 60s to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. An isolated Mountain shower is possible this afternoon/evening. Tonight clears out with overnight lows dropping back into the 40s.
Friday brings us a partly cloudy sky and a small chance of a passing shower in the Upstate, and a brief downpour or thunderstorm in the Mountains. The rain chance is lower at 20-30%, so most stay dry as highs reach the middle 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will warm up even more over the weekend.
Saturday, expect high temperatures to return in the middle 70s for the Upstate and lower 70s in the Mountains with plenty of sunshine. Our nights will remain cool in the 40s and 50s.
Sunday will be a repeat with our cloud cover, but with even warmer temperatures as highs approach 80 degrees for the Upstate and middle 70s in the Mountains.
Our next rain chance will arrive Monday for the Mountains and Tuesday for the Upstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.