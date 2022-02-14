It will be a chilly Valentine's Day with highs today in the mid 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains, and it will be breezy.
If you're headed out for dinner this evening it will cool off quickly, then overnight clear and cold with 20s by morning.
For Tuesday we're looking at highs in the 50s with sunshine. Tuesday night expect mainly clear skies and lows in the 30s.
For Wednesday, we're looking at increasing clouds and highs in the 50s with late day and evening showers.
The showers increase Wednesday night, and become steady and heavy Thursday into Thursday evening. Heavy rain is possible, along with some thunderstorms too.
Early showers Friday followed by clearing skies. We'll see mild 60s on Thursday, with cooler 50s into Friday.
