A beautiful weekend is in store, but you’ll definitely fill a chill! We’ll have frost across the Upstate and freezing temps in the mountains.
Tonight temps will drop into the low to mid 30s area-wide! After frost and chilly conditions for Saturday morning, sunny skies will warm us to 63 in the Upstate and 57 in the mountains.
Another cold night is in store for Saturday night, with lows in the upper 20s for the mountains and mid 30s in the Upstate. DON’T FORGET TO TURN YOUR CLOCKS BACK on Saturday night!
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s area-wide, so the kiddos may need their jackets all day long!
More sunshine for next week with highs warming back into the mid 60s.
