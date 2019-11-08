A clear and chilly weekend is in store, with the first freeze across the Upstate. We’re also looking ahead to another cold blast, that could come with some mountain snow and Upstate rain next week.
Tonight will be very chilly in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid 20s for the mountains. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Upstate until 9AM Saturday. Throughout Saturday highs will warm into the low 50s across the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains with plenty of sunshine. Saturday night will be chilly, but not quite as cold as Friday night as lows drop to the mid 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.
Sunday looks like a great day to get outside this weekend as highs get into the low 60s area-wide! Veteran’s Day should also be a beautiful, nearly perfect 10 kind of day! Sunny skies are in store with highs in the low to upper 60s.
Changes arrive Tuesday as a cold front moves in. Expect rain for the Upstate, with a mix of rain and snow in the mountains. Some accumulations will be possible, but it’s a bit early to call on that. Temps will plummet on Tuesday night into the teens for the mountains and 20s for the Upstate, so black ice could be an issue, especially in the higher elevations on Wednesday morning. Stay tuned for updates!
