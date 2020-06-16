Expect another cool and cloudy Tuesday, with a big warm-up for the second half of the week. Pop up PM storms return as the heat increases.
Today holds on to a generally overcast sky, though the afternoon may show a peek or two of sunshine. On and off showers continue, especially in the eastern half of our area as highs hold in the mid to upper 60s. The breeze could get gusty at times from the N-NE.
The next couple days become gradually warmer with similar on and off showers and a few storms. Highs reach the 70s Wednesday, and near 80 Thursday.
Friday will bring a little more sunshine which will help temperatures into the low and mid-80s with spotty to scattered PM storms.
Summer begins officially on Saturday, and the weather will perfectly line up with the calendar producing highs near 90 with isolated late day storms.
Father's Day is likely to bring more intense heat with isolated storms limited to the mountains. More of the same continues into next week.
