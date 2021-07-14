Spotty to scattered rain and storms come each day this week as classic July heat and humidity hold strong in the southeast. Over the weekend, expect more widespread coverage of the rain to take over.
Today and tomorrow, expect more of the same that we've had these last few days. Expect mild morning temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with a slight chance at a passing shower early. The days end up partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some storms could contain heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs end up slightly below normal with upper 80s for the Upstate and mid-80s for the mountains. At night, storm activity will diminish with mild and muggy conditions.
Friday continues with a 30-40% chance of afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the 80s to 90 degrees.
The weekend cools slightly as more widespread rain and storms come each afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, with low to mid-80s for the mountains. Lows will be near 70, with 60s in the mountains.
Remember to download the Fox Carolina App for up to the minute storm information sent straight to your phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.