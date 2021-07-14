Happy Wednesday! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the half-way point! Classic July weather continues with high heat, humidity and a chance for showers and storms. We break down your forecast below.
Today, expect more of the same that we've had these last few days. On and off rain showers with hot and humid conditions. By this afternoon highs should end up slightly below normal with upper 80s for the Upstate and middle 80s for the mountains. Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some storms could contain heavy rain and gusty winds. At night, storm activity will diminish. Tomorrow the forecast will be like today, just with hotter temperatures in the lower 90s for the Upstate and middle 80s in the Mountains.
There is a better chance for rain Friday with a 40-50% chance of afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the 80s to 90 degrees.
The weekend cools slightly as more widespread rain and storms come each afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s in the Upstate, with lower to middle 80s for the mountains. Lows will be near 70 degrees, with 60s in the mountains.
