Hot June weather will continue into this weekend! Rain chances will remain at a minimum, with isolated storms possible after 1PM most days.
We’re in a classic summer-time pattern as highs will be close to normal and rain chances will be fairly low. Tonight expect partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. Thursday morning will cool to 67 in the Upstate and 61 for the mountains. Through the day highs will rebound to 90 in the Upstate and 84 for the mountains, with only a few pop-up storms in the higher terrain.
On Friday we could all see a random pop-up storm, but chance is still only 20% for the Upstate and 30% in the mountains. Highs will stay in the 84-90 range.
More of the same is expected this weekend, ahead of some even hotter conditions for next week. By Tuesday we could see highs in the mid 90s for Upstate spots, which would be 5-7 degrees above normal!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.