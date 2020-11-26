Tonight will bring mostly clear skies and cooler temps in the 40s!
Friday is looking partly cloudy and mild with highs around 65 in the mountains and 72 in the Upstate. Some clouds will move in late Friday, with isolated showers possible for Saturday morning.
Skies will clear through the day Saturday, with highs in the 60s and lots of late day sunshine. Sunday will start off dry, then clouds and rain will push in Sunday evening into the overnight.
Heavy downpours are likely for Monday morning, then it gets COLD! Monday night will bring temps in the 20s and some mountain snow! We could see 1-2” along the TN border and snowflakes as far south as Asheville.
It stays cold the rest of the week!
