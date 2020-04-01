Cooler and breezy weather for mid-week, but it gets warmer before the weekend! Plenty of sunshine lingers ahead of the weekend.
Clearing skies this morning for most, while the mountains could see brief wintry mix and light snow near the TN line. The day ends up sunny, cool, and breezy across the area, with highs reaching the low 60s Upstate and mid-50s in the mountains. The wind could gust up to 25 mph at times, especially, but not limited to, the higher elevations.
Tomorrow looks sunny and warmer, in the 60s to near 70 across the area, with a few clouds and highs in the low to mid-70s on Friday.
While clouds will begin to build in over a mild weekend, the next rain chance moves in at the end of the weekend and lasts into next week.
