Sunshine dominates the sky Tuesday and Wednesday, breaking a streak of clouds and temperatures in the 40s that has lasted for 4 days! Our next round of chilly downpours will arrive on Thursday.
Clouds start the morning, with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. The wind will pick up today, gusting to 25 mph from the southwest for the Upstate, and northwest in the mountains. Sunshine will take over for the afternoon, but highs stay cool in the 40s to low 50s.
Mostly dry weather will linger into Wednesday with highs in the 40s and low 50s along with passing clouds. Wednesday night, clouds build with rain arriving, along with a chance for mountain wintry mix.
Thursday morning could have some slick conditions in the mountains, but temperatures warm up through the day switching any wintry weather to plain heavy rain. The Upstate does not look to support any wintry weather as of now.
It looks like the heaviest rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will fall Thursday afternoon, and then as the system wraps up Thursday night into Friday morning, some snow could come down on the TN line. With the track of the low and cool surface temps, the severe threat appears to be low.
Clearing is expected for Friday and the weekend! Cold nights are in store, but days should turn nice with sunshine and highs back in the 50s.
