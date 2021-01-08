After rain and snow moved through Friday, we're looking to a beautiful, yet chilly weekend! Our next rain chances comes on Monday.
Expect sunny skies on Saturday with a chilly start in the 20s and 30s. Through the day we'll see sunshine and cool highs in the 40s for most spots across our area.
Sunday will bring more sunshine with morning temps in the 20s area-wide, with highs will warm to hear 50 in the afternoon! Staying dry through the weekend.
A system approaches next week that could bring some showers to the Upstate on Monday night, along with some brief mountains snow/sleet. Skies clear Tuesday and the rest of the week looks dry.
