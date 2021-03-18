GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Severe threat is over, and we’re looking ahead to nice weather! Tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.
Friday will bring cooler, breezy weather with highs in the 50s for the mountains and 60s for the Upstate. A few showers are possible in the higher elevations.
Friday night will be CHILLY with a freeze in the mountains and mid 30s in the Upstate
It will stay unseasonably cool for Saturday as highs stay in the 50s, then a warming trend is ahead for Sunday into next week! Highs will get back into the 60s, but overnights will stay chilly in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.