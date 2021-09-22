Rain is out and now a cold front is moving through!
Skies will clear tonight with lows dropping into the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains.
Thursday will be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the 60s for the mountains and 70s in the Upstate. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Thursday night will be particularly chilly for this time of year with lows down to 50 in the Upstate and 42 in the mountains! So grab your jackets for Friday morning!
Temps will slowly warm up into the weekend, with sunshine remaining dominant. Highs will be back to 80 by Sunday.
