One final warm day remains for 2019, with chillier air taking over in time for New Year's Eve. Rain chances clear out until later in the week, leaving nice weather for celebrations.
Clouds and showers linger this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-60s across the region. The sky should begin to clear as the sun comes up, and a strong wind will have temperatures dropping through 9am. Plenty of sun throughout the day will allow for temperatures to rise a couple degrees by the afternoon with highs in the low to upper 60s.
Cooler air will push in behind the cold front New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, which despite the sunshine will mean lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
Showers will gradually push back in Thursday and likely continue into Friday, during which time temperatures warm back to near 60.
Rain should exit the area in time for next weekend with just a slight chance at some high elevation snow showers Saturday in western North Carolina.
