Expect some clouds to start Saturday, but a nice clearing is expected late in the day.
This weekend will bring a warm-up as clouds clear Saturday afternoon! Highs will get into the upper 70s for the Upstate and close to that in the mountains too! Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night with pleasantly cool temps in the 59-64 range.
Sunday will be sunny and WARM, with highs in the low 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s for the mountains. We should stay rain free until late Monday.
A cold front approaches toward the beginning of the week, bringing a chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday, then some more fall-like air for the end of the week. Also, don’t forget the Harvest moon on Oct. 1, so we’ll start the month with wonderfully cool fall temps and a gorgeous full moon!
