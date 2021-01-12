Morning showers clear out to sunshine, which lasts the next several days. Temperatures will climb through the week, with a cold blast returning in time for the weekend.
This morning brings spotty rain showers for a couple hours, with temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Before midday, the sky clears, with full sunshine expected by the afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight drops to freezing and below.
Tomorrow and Thursday warm up even more, despite the morning cold. Highs reach the 50s area-wide Wednesday, and get closer to 60 in spots by Thursday with sunshine. A cold front will trigger a couple showers Friday, with otherwise mild temperatures and scattered clouds.
The weekend turns colder with sun and clouds, highs only reach the 40s to near 50 for the Upstate and 30s and 40s for the mountains with lows in the 20s and 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.