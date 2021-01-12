Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you had a fantastic start to the week so far.
The spotty showers are ending this morning along with the fog. Once that exits the region, expect decreasing clouds allowing in plenty of sunshine. That sun will help boost our temperatures. High temperatures today will climb into the 40s in the Mountains and 50s in the Upstate with lows falling in the 20s and 30s.
Wednesday and Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warming up also reaching the middle to upper 50s in the Upstate and the upper 40s to middle 50s in the Mountains.
Friday another disturbance is expected to roll in bringing the Upstate some scattered rain and a rain/snow mix in the Mountains. We will keep you updated on that system.
This weekend will be fairly nice with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few showers may be possible lingering Saturday morning in the Mountains.
Have a wonderful day!
