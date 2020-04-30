Much quieter weather is in store for the next several days. Warmer air returns for the weekend.
Rain is out, and a clearing sky is in! Temperatures are generally in the 50s this morning. The rest of the day will bring about a cool breeze into the afternoon - expect highs to hold in the 60s with a few showers staying possible across the mountains.
Friday hangs on to some clouds and the cooler air during the day as highs stay in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Expect more sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and into the 80s for the Upstate this weekend!
Next week looks mildly unsettled with several chances for showers or an embedded storm each day, but no day looks like a washout or hold any significant severe weather potential at this time.
