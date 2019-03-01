(FOX Carolina) - A two-part forecast is in store for this weekend. The first half will be dry, then Sunday look incredibly wet. Much colder air moves in behind the rain for next week.
Tonight showers will taper off and skies will slowly clear. Saturday will start with patchy fog and temps in the 50s. Throughout the day we’ll get plenty of sunshine, and temps will warm nicely into the mid to upper 60s! Hopefully you can enjoy some time outside before the rain arrives on Sunday.
Sunday morning will start with some clouds, and light showers will work in. Heavier rain settles in for late afternoon into the evening with highs near 60. Isolated t-storms will be possible, but severe weather threat will be low.
A few snow showers could develop along the TN border, but it wouldn’t amount to much accumulation.
Temps will drop into next week with highs back in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday night will bring a hard freeze with lows down to 18 in the mountains and 24 for the Upstate.
Conditions slowly warm up toward the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.