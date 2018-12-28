After record breaking rainfall on Friday, we’ll see drier times for Saturday. Sunday will bring the return of showers and we could see some heavy rain into next week.
Asheville has seen the wettest year on record! Yearly total has topped 79 inches and we could see more before the end of 2018.
Clearing skies are on tap for tonight with lows dropping to the mid 40s. Saturday looks mostly dry with some lingering clouds. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s! Clouds will thicken up again on Saturday night, ahead of more rain in store Sunday.
Expect mostly light rain on Sunday, with dry intervals in the mix. Highs will still be pretty mild in the low 60s.
A front will be stalled close by our area, so that is going to keep waves of rain moving in through Monday and New Year’s Day. It’s hard to pin point the exact timing, but right now it looks like New Year’s Eve night and early New Year’s Day may be the wettest time.
Right now additional rain from Sunday through Tuesday looks to be about 1-2 inches.
More shower chances linger through the end of the week.
