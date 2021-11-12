Sunnier and cooler weather settles in for the weekend, with some high elevation rain/snow showers by Sunday night.
Clouds this morning clear quickly, leading to a sunny sky today! Starting in the 40s to around 50 degrees, highs reach 67 in the Upstate, and 59 in the mountains.
This evening turns chilly, with a clear sky for high school football. Temperatures drop into the 50s for the games, and sink to the 30s and low 40s for Saturday morning. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 40s to upper 50s under more sunshine.
Sunday will start with a near-freeze in the Upstate with a low of around 33, while the mountains get into the 20s. Sunny skies will dominate most of the day with cooler highs in the 40s for the mountains and mid-50s in the Upstate.
Sunday night into Monday morning we could see a few rain/snow showers in the mountains, mainly along the TN border. After that, the weather settles down with sunny skies through much of next week, and a warm up comes slowly, staying cool Monday and Tuesday, but back to the 60s later in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.