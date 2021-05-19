Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the half-way point. Get ready for temperatures to skyrocket well into the 80s and 90s. We break down the forecast below.
Clouds will slowly diminish today, but an isolated shower will still be possible in western NC. High temperatures should reach the 70s to near 80 degrees with a light breeze out of the east and northeast. Tonight stays clear with lows in the 50s to 60 degrees.
Over the next few days, the sky stays almost entirely clear. Thursday brings sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lower 80s, and reaching the lower to middle 80s with sunshine on Friday.
This weekend, the heat really pumps up. Sunshine Saturday has highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees, climbing a couple more degrees by Sunday afternoon. Sunday however could bring a brief shower in the high peaks, but mostly dry weather will hold, along with the heat, into early next week.
Find ways to beat the heat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.