Good Friday Morning! We hope you have had a great week so far and we welcome you to the weekend!
Isolated showers remain this morning, but the rain is expected to fade by the early afternoon period. Clouds will also clear out. This morning temperatures start in the 40s and reaching the 70s this afternoon for the Upstate and upper 60s for the Mountains. Tonight should remain dry for any Friday night plans or football with lows falling in the 40s and 50s.
Sunny weather will last through the weekend, with highs holding steady in the lower 70s for the Upstate, and 60s for the mountains with just a few passing clouds from time to time.
Next week starts with a rain chance and temperatures in the 70s.
