There might be a leftover shower or two this morning, but most locations end the day rain-free with sunshine, and highs in the middle 60s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Upstate.
Tonight is when we'll feel the cool-down as lows reach the lower 40s in the mountains and middle and upper 40s. Fittingly, after a very chilly morning, Thursday's highs will only reach the lower and middle 60s despite a mostly sunny sky.
Friday will again stay in the 60s with increasing clouds, but for the most part stays dry. Conditions look chilly but nice for Friday night football games.
A cold front pushes through on Saturday, bringing on and off showers throughout the day, and temperatures in the 60s. On the back side of the front, expect low temperatures Saturday night to reach the upper 30s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate, which could cause some patchy frost in mountain valleys.
Sunday will likely bring some of the coolest daytime temperatures we've had so far this season, only reaching the middle 50s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate by mid afternoon. A gradual warm-up is expected next week, but temperatures will hold on to the fall feel in the mid-60s.
