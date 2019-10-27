Showers are pushing east and will leave a pleasant rest of the weekend!
The rest of the day Sunday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 70s to near 80 accompanied by a brisk north breeze in the mountains and 10-20 mph.
That same beautiful weather will continue into Monday as well.
Another batch of moisture will move in from the Gulf of Mexico which will bring clouds back to the area Tuesday followed by scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.
A cold front will sweep through bringing scattered to widespread showers and storms again Thursday and likely move out Friday.
That should leave us dry heading into next weekend.
