Showers stick around early this morning, but quick clearing comes for Thanksgiving afternoon! A quick round of showers returns late Friday night, but watch for a bigger system to come next week, bringing more rain, some mountain snow, and blustery cold to the Carolinas.
As the sunshine breaks through the clouds today, highs reach 70 in the Upstate and 67 in the mountains. Great weather for a socially-distanced outdoor dinner.
Friday brings sunshine early, with a couple clouds later in the day as highs reach the mid-60s to 70 degrees. Clouds will increase through the evening with some rain pushing in late Friday night.
A brief shower may linger into Saturday morning, but the sky will clear through the day. Highs will stay above average, in the 60s, cooling into the 50s for Sunday. Sunday will start off dry, then clouds and rain will push in Sunday evening into the overnight.
Heavy downpours are likely for Monday morning, then it gets COLD! Monday night will bring temps in the 20s and some mountain snow! We could see 1-2” along the TN border and snowflakes as far south as Asheville.
It stays cold the rest of the week, with days in the 30s and 40s, and overnights below freezing. Plan ahead to keep your pets safe and warm!
