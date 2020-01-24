Clearing skies are in store through the weekend with seasonably cool temps! We will see a few opportunities for more rain and a mountains mix into next week.
Rain will slowly push out tonight, leaving patchy fog. Saturday will start with some foggy areas, but sunshine will dominate quickly! Highs will warm to the “normal” January levels of low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
Sunday will stay sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows will drop into the 30s area-wide Sunday night ahead of a small rain chance on Monday.
Expect spotty showers in the Upstate, and a light wintry mix for the mountains on Monday. Another round of rain/mix will arrive mid-week.
Looking ahead to the Super Bowl, we’ll like have some heavy rain and possible mountain snow at some point during the big game weekend!
