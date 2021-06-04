Drier conditions will prevail for Friday and Saturday, but afternoon storms return on Sunday and stick with us into next week.
Starting with some clouds and temperatures in the 60s, the day slowly turns sunny! Highs reach 87 Upstate and 81 in the mountains with a light breeze. A couple pop-up showers will be possible, but rain coverage should be minimal. Tonight gets a little cooler in the 50s to low 60s.
Saturday is looking dry and very warm with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. A great pool or lake day!
Sunday turns a bit more humid, with summery showers and storms popping up after 3PM. Lightning and heavy downpours will be the main threats. Highs will be very warm in the upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains.
Monday looks like a repeat of Sunday, with afternoon storms and warm/muggy conditions. That pattern will stick in place through middle of the week, with the best chance for any rain being between 3-8PM each day. It should get a bit drier by Thursday.
