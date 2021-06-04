Happy Friday! We hope you have had a great week so far and we welcome you to the weekend.
Starting with some clouds and areas of drizzle, throughout the day the skies slowly turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny! Highs reach 87 Upstate and 81 in the mountains with a lighter wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph. A couple pop-up showers will be possible, but rain coverage should be minimal. Tonight gets a little cooler in the 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday is looking mainly dry as high temperatures peak in the upper 80s for the Upstate and lower 80s for the mountains.
Sunday turns a bit more cloudy with increasing rain chances. Showers and a few storms will be possible. Remember when thunder roars get indoors. Lightning and heavy downpours will be the main threats. Highs will be in the upper 80s for the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains feeling muggy as humidity values will go up.
Monday looks like another soggy day with more rain and storms. Temperatures will also be a tad cooler, in the 70s to lower 80s.
Have a great weekend!
