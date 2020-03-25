Rain moves out, and sunshine returns today. A warming trend moves in for much of the remainder of the week, feeling more like summertime by the weekend.
Though the rain has moved out, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Rabun, Graham, Swain and Macon Counties through 8 AM as water continues to drain away.
Patchy fog is possible this morning with temperatures around 50 degrees. Expect a clearing sky today, with highs reaching the upper 60s to mid-70s. The mountains will experience a strong breeze throughout the day, becoming gusty at times.
Tomorrow, temperatures reach the upper 60s and mid-70s with more sunshine.
More serious warming comes at the end of the week, with Friday and Saturday, highs likely to reach the lower and middle 80s, which would be close to those days' records.
A small chance for showers returns Sunday into early next week, bringing back cooler air in the 60s before the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.