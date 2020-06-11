Isolated morning showers clear to sunshine by the end of the day, and lower humidity will follow by Friday. Cooler temperatures arrive over the weekend, but bring back a chance for showers by Sunday.
This morning starts in the 60s to lower 70s with some clouds, and isolated Upstate rain showers. The rain should exit quickly during the AM commute, with a clearing sky to follow. You can expect the afternoon to become sunny and warm, in the 80s to near 90 degrees,
Lower humidity arrives on Friday, with a sunny sky and highs in the low to mid-80s, making for a perfect day outside. Saturday follows suit with only a few passing clouds.
Spotty afternoon showers and storms return on Sunday and will likely continue into early next week, with highs just slightly cooler than average in the 70s to lower 80s.
