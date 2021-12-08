Clouds will clear out quickly as colder air moves in today, but watch for another round of rain Friday into Saturday.
This afternoon the sky will clear to sunshine! It stays cool today with highs in the low to mid-50s, with a breeze to keep a chilly feel to the air. The wind calms tonight, turning cold with lows down to 29 in the mountains and 34 for the Upstate. Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sun, but no rain during the day. Highs will be seasonably cool in the low to mid 50s.
Clouds and rain increase on Friday across the area. Most of the showers will be light, as the heavier rain is holding off with a system out to the west. Highs on Friday will be slightly milder near 60 degrees.
A quick moving system will sweep in on Saturday with some heavy downpours and possibly some gusty winds. Best chance will be during the daytime on Saturday, then skies will clear toward Sunday. There is a small chance for strong storms Saturday and we’ll keep you posted on how that evolves. The TN line could see brief snow showers as that system wraps up, but it doesn't look like a big issue as of now.
