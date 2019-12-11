Expect a clearing sky today and cooler air before more rain arrives Friday.
The morning starts generally overcast with areas of drizzle ending with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. Sunshine should return by midday, leaving the afternoon fully clear with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Tonight will bring an area-wide freeze with lows dipping into the 20s and lower 30s. A sunny sky will be the rule Thursday, but highs will stay in the 40s - several degrees below average! Lows Thursday night will drop to near freezing in the Upstate and just below freezing across most of WNC.
Rain is likely on Friday, but could start as brief freezing rain in spots...especially across WNC. We’re not expecting any major issues, but we will keep you posted on this potential. Temperatures slowly climb into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees for the rest of the day, making for a dreary end to the week!
A few lingering showers are possible at times Saturday, but the coverage will be comparatively less than Friday. A mostly sunny sky is back Sunday with highs nearing 60 degrees! Plan for more rain Tuesday.
