Showers are possible this morning, but mild days will continue through Black Friday this week.
This afternoon brings a rapidly clearing sky as temperatures climb into the 60s to near 70 degrees with increasing wind gusts at times. A wind advisory is in effect until 1 PM Thursday for most of WNC where gusts could exceed 40 mph.
Thanksgiving Day looks fantastic with lots of sun and highs in the 60s for the Upstate while the mountains hold in the 50s with strong winds at times. Black Friday sales overnight will find seasonably chilly air with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, so be aware if you're caught outside in lines! The rest of the day looks decent with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Clouds continue building Saturday ahead of the next rain chance Sunday. Sunday night into Monday will bring the chance of accumulating snow to the mountains of WNC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.