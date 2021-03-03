Clouds and rain clear to several days of sunshine, and warmer temperatures building. A cool-down comes for the weekend, but mostly dry weather lingers.
Early showers move south quickly, leaving some clouds for the first part of the day along with chilly temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Through the day, the sky clears to sunshine, with mild temperatures reaching the 50s and low 60s. The breeze picks up at times, becoming gusty in the mountains. Tonight drops into the 30s.
Thursday brings full sunshine, and highs reaching the low to upper 60s, followed by another cold night in the 30s.
The week ends Friday with another round of sunshine, and slightly cooler temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees, followed by more clouds Saturday and a 20% chance for passing rain or brief wintry mix in the mountains. Highs Saturday stay cooler, in the 50s area-wide.
Sunday dries out and brings back sunshine, with temperatures warming up into next week.
