Happy Wednesday everyone! We hop you have had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
The rain we had early this morning has diminished and now skies continue to clear allowing in plenty of sunshine. This afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s for the Upstate with temperatures in the 50s in the Mountains. It will be breezy at times in the Mountains with winds gusting near 20 mph.
Thursday brings full sunshine back to the forecast with high temperatures reaching the lower to upper 60s, followed by another cold night in the 30s.
The week ends with a few more clouds Friday and slightly cooler temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. More clouds move in Saturday and we'll add in a 20% chance for a passing rain shower or brief wintry mix in the mountains. Highs Saturday stay cool, in the 50s.
Sunday returns to sunshine with warm air arriving next week.
