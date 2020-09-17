Heavy rain has ended across the area, with showers clearing out toward late tonight! Friday and the weekend look drier and cooler, with some beautiful fall weather in store.
We’ve seen anywhere from 1-5 inches of rain for the Upstate and mountains, with localized flooding in spots. French Broad River will be monitored closely, along with other rivers/creeks/streams. Tonight expect rain to taper off and fog settles in. Lows will drop to 65 in the Upstate and 60 for the mountains.
Breezy Friday as a front passes through. With a mix of cloud and sun we’ll see highs in the low to upper 70s.
Saturday will bring a few clouds, and COOLER temps! Highs will only get into the 60s. Lows Saturday night will drop to 52 in the Upstate and 48 for the mountains.
The chilly nights and mild days continue Sunday and next week! No major rain makers are heading our way!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.