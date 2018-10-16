There might be a leftover shower or two Wednesday, but most of locations end the day rain-free with highs in the middle 60s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Upstate with decent sunshine.
Wednesday night is when we'll begin feeling the cooldown as lows reach the lower 40s in the mountains and middle and upper 40s.
Fittingly, Thursday's highs will only reach the lower and middle 60s despite a mostly sunny sky.
Friday will be a touch warmer and cloudier, but for the most part, dry before rain arrives Saturday.
Expect on and off showers throughout the day Saturday as another cold front pushes through.
On the back side of it, expect low temperatures Saturday night to reach the upper 30s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate.
With temperatures this low in the mountains, some patchy frost could develop.
Sunday, as a result, will be much cooler yielding highs in the middle 50s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate.
We'll gradually warm back up well into the 60s during the first half of next week.
