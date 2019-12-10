Showers will move out and bring sunnier conditions for Wednesday, but it will be much colder. Our next chance for rain, and possible a brief wintry mix, comes on Friday.
Expect mostly cloudy and drizzly conditions overnight as a cold front pushes through. Wednesday still start in the mid 30s to low 40s area-wide, then clouds will move out for the afternoon! Highs will reach the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains under sunny skies.
Wednesday night will bring an area-wide freeze with lows down to 26 in the mountains and 31 for the Upstate. Sunny skies will dominate Thursday with highs in the 40s. Moisture moves in again on Thursday night into Friday.
Rain is likely on Friday, but could start as a brief wintry mix/freezing rain in spots. We’re not expecting any major issues, but we will keep you posted on this potential. Skies clear in time for the weekend!
