Seasonably cool air will stick around through the week, with a couple of opportunities for light rainfall. The best chance for rain will be in the mountains however!
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Rain will taper off toward the Wednesday morning commute.
Wednesday we’ll notice decreasing clouds and comfortable temps in the low to mid 70s! Overnight lows Wednesday night will be pleasant in the mid to upper 59s.
Sunshine will be out in full force for Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the 70s (what an amazing change from last week!). Overnight lows will generally remain in the upper 50s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
The weekend is looking mostly dry at this point, with highs staying in the 70s. There is a small chance that we could see some brief rain on Saturday, but most of the shower activity will be confined to the mountains. So we will keep you posted on how it evolves!
