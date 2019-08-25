Cloud cover will keep on the cooler side of things for another couple days, which will also come with some spotty rain.
Expect most of the area to be dry tonight, but a stray shower is possible as lows sink into the lower and middle 60s.
Patchy fog is possible to start Monday, which will again be on the cloudy side with highs in the lower and middle 70s.
Isolated showers are also possible both during the day and overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
A front will approach the area on Tuesday which will send scattered showers to the area which could also linger into Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Once the rain moves out, things will start warming up thanks to a little more sunshine Wednesday pushing highs back into the 80s.
That will then set up a dry, warm and sunny weather pattern with little to no rain and highs in the 80s to near 90 Thursday into the first half of Labor Day weekend.
Clouds and a few showers move back into the picture Sunday into Labor Day itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.