(FOX CAROLINA) A wedge of high pressure will move by to the north, which will sock the western Carolinas in a cloudier, and thus cooler weather pattern the first half of this week.
Lows tonight will be in the middle and upper 60s with patchy fog developing by daybreak. Monday will be a bit short on sunshine, which will mean highs only reaching the middle and upper 70s with spotty drizzle/light rain during the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday will bring a touch more sunshine mixed with the stubborn clouds which will allow highs to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with isolated to spotty afternoon showers and storms.
A cold front will move through Wednesday into Thursday which will mean scattered afternoon thunderstorms both days in both the Upstate and mountains. Most of the moisture associated with it will be out of here by Friday, which will usher in a drier pattern heading into next weekend with highs staying in the middle 70s to lower 80s.
